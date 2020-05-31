Banks Board Bureau recommends new CEOs for IOB, Central Bank of India

The Banks Board Bureau has recommended a new MD and CEO for Central Bank of India and Indian Overseas Bank and also a new MD for State Bank of India.

Ashwani Bhatia has been recommended as the MD for State Bank of India while P.P. Sengupta has been recommended as MD and CEO for Indian Overseas Bank. The current CEO of IOB, Karnam Sekar will superannuate on June 30, 2020.

Matam Venkata Rao has been recommended as MD and CEO in Central Bank of India. Mr. Rao will take charge after current MD Pallav Mohapatra retires in February 28, 2021.

The selection was made after an interaction with 20 candidates on Saturday, BBB said in a statement.