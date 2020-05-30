Industry

Axis Securities rolls out 2/3/5-days work-from-home model

In this model, employees will work from office for two, three or five days in a week, depending on the criticality, complexity and role requirement

Brokerage Axis Securities has rolled out a two/three/five days work-from-home model to ensure that a minimum number of people are working from office amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this model, employees will work from office for two, three or five days in a week, depending on the criticality, complexity and role requirement.

“Depending on the intensity or the necessity, we have categorised people on the 2D/3D/5D model. We have also taken some filters like if the person has old age people at home or small children he/she is not called to office. We have worked on all the combinations and we are ready on that,” Axis Securities MD and CEO B Gopkumar said.

After the lockdown, Axis Securities will take a discreet view and open its offices in three phases, depending on the situation and guidelines from the government.

In the first phase, 10% of employees, which includes team leaders and department heads, will work from offices through a roster.

In the second phase, the number will increase to 30%, and in phase three (depending on the government guidelines), 60% of the staff will work from the office.

The company has also made some infrastructural changes in its offices, like limiting the number of seating arrangements, to adhere to social distancing.

Multiple digital employee engagements and well-being programs have been initiated during the lockdown, such as yoga for leadership and Gurukul - The Learning Curve, Mr. Gopkumar said, adding that ‘Leadership Connect’ sessions are also being organised to address concerns and manage anxieties of employees.

The lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak has been in place across the country since March 25. The lockdown has been extended four times. The current phase is in force till May 31.

India’s COVID-19 tally has crossed 1.73 lakh, while the death toll is close to 5,000.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 30, 2020 2:53:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/axis-securities-rolls-out-235-days-work-from-home-model/article31709206.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY