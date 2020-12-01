Auto dispatches saw y-o-y growth in Nov.

Personal mobility, buyer sentiment spurred demand; but Maruti saw 2.4% decline

A majority of automobile manufacturers registered year-on-year growth in dispatches to dealers during November amid improving customer sentiment and expectations that preference for personal mobility due to the pandemic will continue to drive demand.

However, market leader Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said its domestic passenger vehicles sales fell 2.4% to about 1.35 lakh units last month. The company’s export sales rose almost 30% to 9,000 units.

Hyundai Motor India recorded the highest-ever domestic sales in November with 48,800 units, a growth of 9.4% over the year earlier period. However, its exports fell 34.6% to 15,900 units.

Tata Motors said its domestic sales has risen 26% in November year-on-year to 47,859 units. While passenger vehicle sales more than doubled to 21,641 units, commercial vehicles fell 5% to 26,218 units in the month.

Likewise, M&M registered 6% growth in domestic sales at 41,095 units. While sales of passenger vehicles rose 24% to 14,637 units, that of commercial vehicles climbed 9% at 19,029 units. However, three-wheeler sales fell 42% to 3,854 units.

Honda Cars India registered 55% growth in domestic sales in November at 9,990 units from 6,459 units in the same month last year.

“The rise in personal mobility is expected to help us sustain our sales momentum during the rest of the fiscal year,” said Rajesh Goel, senior VP and director, Marketing & Sales.

Kia Motors India said its total sales stood at 21,022 units in November 2020, rising 50% year-on-year.

“Not only urban, but customers from tier II, III, and IV markets too are acknowledging the need for personal mobility to maintain personal safety,” Kookhyun Shim, MD & CEO, Kia Motors India said.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor also announced sales of 8,508 units, rising 2.4% from 8,312 units in November 2019.

Two-wheelers

Hero MotoCorp said it sold more than 5.75 lakh units in the domestic market, rising from 5.05 lakh units in the year-earlier period.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India closed November 2020 with domestic sales of more than 4.12 lakh units compared with more than 3.73 lakh units a year earlier.

TVS Motors said its domestic two-wheeler sales had risen 20% to more than 2.47 lakh units as against more than 1.91 lakh units in November 2019.