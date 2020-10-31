ASM Technologies acquires offshore centre of Swedish firm

ASM Technologies, an engineering and product R&D firm, acquired the offshore delivery centre of Sweden-based Semcon, a company that works on user experiences driven by digital technologies.

The acquisition will give ASM access to a talent pool with domain expertise in diverse industry verticals including automotive sector.

ASM and Semcon have entered into a Global Cooperation Agreement to provide Semcon continued access to India’s unrivalled scale and capability base for engineering services. Pursuant to the agreement, ASM will also deliver services to the Scandinavian market leveraging Semcon’s customer-facing team. Both the companies will collaborate in the areas of Product Design and R&D, Embedded and Electronics, Value Engineering, Digital Engineering and Manufacturing Engineering, as per a release.