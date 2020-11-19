Apple cuts App Store commission to 15% for small businesses

New Delhi Tech iPhone maker Apple on Wednesday said it had slashed its App Store commission by half to 15% for small businesses earning up to $1 million (about ₹7.4 crore) per year on the platform. In the past, Apple and Google have been criticised for the high commissions charged from app developers.

In a statement, Apple said the new developer programme will accelerate innovation and help small businesses and independent developers propel their businesses forward.

“The new App Store Small Business Programme will benefit the vast majority of developers who sell digital goods and services on the store, providing them with a reduced commission on paid apps and in-app purchases,” it added.

Developers can qualify for the programme and a reduced 15 per cent commission if they earned up to USD 1 million in proceeds during the previous calendar year, Apple said.

The move also assumes significance as Apple has been aggressively expanding its presence in India, which is home to a large developer base.