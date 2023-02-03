HamberMenu
Amul hikes milk prices by ₹2 per litre; Gujarat exempted

The new prices will be effective from February 3, 2023 morning, the GCMMF said in a statement.

February 03, 2023 10:28 am | Updated 10:44 am IST - Anand

PTI
Photo for representation purpose only.

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets its dairy products under the brand name ‘Amul’, on February 3, 2023 increased the prices of milk by ₹2 per litre for all markets except Gujarat.

Jayen Mehta, Managing Director of the Anand-headquartered federation, said the hike in milk prices is not applicable to Gujarat.

“We have increased the milk prices by ₹2 per litre for markets other than Gujarat, such as Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai. As of now, there is no increase in milk prices in Gujarat,” he told PTI.

The new prices are effective from February 3, 2023 morning, the GCMMF said in a statement issued by its Mumbai office.

With the increase in prices, one litre pouch of Amul Taaza milk will now cost ₹54, while one litre of Amul Gold will be sold at ₹66, the statement said, adding that one litre pouch of cow milk will now cost ₹56, while Amul A2 buffalo milk pouch will cost ₹70 from February 3, 2023.

