ALL is world’s third-largest busmaker

Ashok Leyland Ltd., the flagship of the Hinduja Group, has been ranked as the number three globally in the medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) busmaker segment for the calendar year 2019.

During the period, ALL sold 23,100 buses, the company said in a statement.

The ranking is based on reports released by SIAM (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers), OICA (Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobiles) and IHS Markit (a London-based global information provider), said the company in the statement.“Despite the challenges and the market uncertainties, this achievement gives us the confidence to work towards our vision to be a global top-10 commercial vehicle manufacturer,” said Vipin Sondhi, CEO & MD, Ashok Leyland.

Domestic and export sales

In January, ALL reported a 60% dip in its M&HCV truck domestic-cum-export sales to 5,072 units while M&HCV bus sales rose 42% to 2,682 units. Sales of light commercial vehicles slid 19% to 4,096 units. Overall, the company reported a 40% dip in its total vehicle sales in January while from April to January 2020, they were down by 29%.