Airbus signs MoU with GMR Group to collaborate on aviation services in India

The Airbus logo is pictured at Airbus headquarters in Blagnac near Toulouse, France. File   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Airbus signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with GMR Group to explore collaboration opportunities across aviation services, technologies and innovation.

The MoU was signed at Aero India 2021 in Bengaluru.

Airbus and GMR Group will team up to explore potential synergies in several strategic areas of aviation services, including maintenance, components, training, digital and airport services, an Airbus statement said.

As part of the MoU, Airbus and GMR will collaborate to explore a broad scope of aviation services both for commercial and military aircraft, it said.

