Adani Electricity unveils 4 digital services for customers in Mumbai

Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd., a part of the diversified Adani Group, has announced the introduction of four new digital services which will allow its customers to access its services remotely from their homes, offices or even on-the-go, through their mobile devices.

The company has introduced V-Assist, a virtual contact centre where customers can interact with customer-care executives on video. “The service is a departure from the impersonal experience of consumers using helplines and adds a personalised element to customers’ interaction with Adani Electricity,” the company said.

It has also unveiled advanced self-help kiosks with additional capabilities such as cash and cheque payments, option to receive change for cash, option to make part or full payments, download bill copies, register complaints, and access video calls.

It has installed 70 conveniently located self-help kiosk machines at more than 50 locations across the western suburbs of Mumbai.

The company’s chatbot ‘Elektra’ now comes with superior capabilities and is powered with Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology for better user experience, it said.

“Elektra will soon interact with you in Marathi and Hindi languages can be accessed through the company’s website, app and on WhatsApp,” it added.

As part of its new digital offerings, the company is also introducing smart meters allowing better monitoring of their consumption patterns to customers with features like ‘Know your real time meter reading,’ ‘Enabling facility of prepaid/post-paid metering,’ ‘Enabling net metering facility for solar customers,’ and ‘On request remote disconnection/ connection.’ it said.

The company will invest about ₹500 crore in the installation of smart meters in its distribution area.

Kandarp Patel, MD, Adani Electricity said, “Through these new services, we are confident that we will further cement our position as the most preferred power distribution utility.”

He said the company has been investing up to ₹1,500 crore every year since 2018 to upgrade the services and will keep investing in this range in the coming years.