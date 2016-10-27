IBM to acquire Bengaluru-based Sanovi Technologies

Technology major IBM on Thursday said it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Bengaluru-based disaster recovery solution provider Sanovi Technologies.

The deal which is expected to close by the end of the year will help the US major to strengthen its offering in cloud recovery, cloud migration and business continuity software category for enterprise data centers and cloud infrastructure.

“With Sanovi’s software, IBM will further empower clients to redefine their disaster recovery strategy in the face of unprecedented industry change,” IBM said in a statement.

However, the company did not disclose the financial details of the transaction. Founded in 2003, Sanovi operates in the United States, the Middle East and Asia.

“As a cloud-native company, Sanovi will strengthen our resiliency portfolio to manage the broad range of applications, data, and IT systems of our clients balancing digital and hybrid cloud transformation with increased regulatory compliance,” said said Martin Jetter, Senior Vice President, Global Technology Services, IBM.

Upon close of the transaction IBM plans to integrate the Sanovi capabilities into the IBM Global Technology Services unit. In addition to being available as part of a managed resiliency service, IBM also plans to make Sanovi disaster recovery management solution available as a standalone software license for partners and customers.

“Together, we will provide next-generation resiliency solutions for robust hybrid cloud deployments across the globe,” said Chandra Sekhar Pulamarasetti, Co-Founder & CEO of Sanovi.

IBM operates over 300 global delivery data centers and 46 IBM cloud data centers across 68 countries.