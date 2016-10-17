Ashok Leyland rolls out country’s first electric bus

Hinduja Group’s flagship company Ashok Leyland on Monday unveiled its ‘Circuit’ series — comprising the first 100 per cent electric bus made in India.

A zero-emission, non-polluting vehicle created specifically for Indian road and passenger conditions, the bus has a seating capacity ranging from 35 to 65.

The new range of buses will be offered on multiple platforms, said Vinod K. Dasari, Ashok Leyland MD.

Briefing reporters, he said: “Overall, we have committed an investment of Rs.500 crore for expansion, of which the investments for the bus is about Rs.22 crore.”

He said that the buses would be manufactured at Viralimalai, Tamil Nadu and Alwar, Rajasthan.

“We have the capability to produce this vehicle in all our facilities. It has an import content of 60 per cent.”

Asked about the target market, he said it could be used in heritage sites, metro stations, tarmacs, rural areas, hill stations and by IT firms and educational institutions. Already, State Transport Undertakings in Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra have shown interest.

Built with a fire-detection and suppression system, the bus can travel 120 km on a single charge. T. Venkataraman, Senior Vice President, Ashok Leyland said: “It will not be built to stock, but made specific to order.