5G telecom auction stretches to 4th day; ₹1,49,623 crore worth bids received so far

PTI July 28, 2022 19:15 IST

Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said 16 rounds of bidding have been completed in three days and the auction will continue on July 29, 2022.

Photo used for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The auction of 5G spectrum for telephony services will stretch to the fourth day on Friday after 16 rounds of bidding fetched bids worth ₹1,49,623 crore. Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on July 28, 2022 said 16 rounds of bidding have been completed in three days and the auction will continue on July 29, 2022. Bids worth ₹1,49,623 crore have been received at the end of the third day, he said. This is marginally higher than ₹1,49,454 crore-worth bids received at the end of the ninth round on Wednesday, the second day of the auction. The minister said industry is committed to taking services to rural areas.



