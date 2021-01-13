‘42% of firms will continue to invest in cybersecurity’

Security is no more a choice, but a necessity for CTOs and CIOs, and therefore enterprises in 2021 will aggressively embrace digital transformation to protect and manage critical data, Dell Technologies said in its ‘Data Protection Trends for 2021’ report.
Data protection has transformed itself into a top priority and organisations are investing heavily to safeguard their IT architecture against any kind of cyber threat or malware attack.
In 2021, some 42% of organisations in India and globally, will continue to invest in cybersecurity and privacy solutions to steer away from the rising cyberattacks in the era of remote working, as per the data protection trends released by Dell.
According to the report, to stay competitive and continue with their growth trajectory amid the current situation, organisations need to digitally transform their IT infrastructure.
They need to accelerate their data mining and extract maximum insights available from the collected data sets.
