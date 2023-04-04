World Bank cuts India’s GDP growth forecast to 6.3% in FY24

April 04, 2023 12:52 pm | Updated 12:52 pm IST - New Delhi

India's GDP is expected to moderate to 6.3%, as against earlier estimate of 6.6%, due to moderation in consumption in FY24, the World Bank said in a report on Tuesday.

Growth is likely to be constrained by slower consumption growth and challenging external conditions, the World Bank said in its India Development Update.

"Rising borrowing costs and slower income growth will weigh on private consumption growth and government consumption is projected to grow at a slower pace due to the withdrawal of pandemic-related fiscal support measures," it said.

The report projects Current Account Deficit to moderate to 2.1% in FY24, as against 3% in the current financial year.

With regard to inflation, the World Bank Report expects it to ease to 5.2%, against 6.6% in the current fiscal.