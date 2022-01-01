Wheat exports jumped to $872 million in April-October

Bangladesh top destination: Ministry

India’s wheat exports jumped to $872 million during April-October period in the current fiscal on account of healthy demand, with Bangladesh emerging as the top destination, the Commerce Ministry said.

In volume terms, wheat exports during the period rose by more than sixfold to 3.2 million tonnes (MT) from 0.51 MT in the year-earlier period.

“India’s wheat exports in the current fiscal (April–October) rose by 546% to $872 million from $135 million reported during the same period of the previous fiscal,” the Ministry said. In the current fiscal, wheat exports are expected to achieve an all-time record high in volume terms, it added.

India’s wheat exports are mainly to neighbouring countries, with Bangladesh having the largest share of more than 54% in both volume and value terms in fiscal year FY21.