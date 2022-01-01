Economy

Wheat exports jumped to $872 million in April-October

India’s wheat exports jumped to $872 million during April-October period in the current fiscal on account of healthy demand, with Bangladesh emerging as the top destination, the Commerce Ministry said.

In volume terms, wheat exports during the period rose by more than sixfold to 3.2 million tonnes (MT) from 0.51 MT in the year-earlier period.

“India’s wheat exports in the current fiscal (April–October) rose by 546% to $872 million from $135 million reported during the same period of the previous fiscal,” the Ministry said. In the current fiscal, wheat exports are expected to achieve an all-time record high in volume terms, it added.

India’s wheat exports are mainly to neighbouring countries, with Bangladesh having the largest share of more than 54% in both volume and value terms in fiscal year FY21.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 1, 2022 2:45:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Economy/wheat-exports-jumped-to-872-mn-in-april-october/article38083086.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY