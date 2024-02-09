Watch | P. Chidambaram: ‘When we come to power GST will be reformed; States will be empowered’

February 09, 2024 09:44 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST

Former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram says no structural reforms have been carried out in the country since 2014.

He says there is no credibility to the government’s numbers and the claim of a V-shaped economic recovery after the pandemic is flawed; in actual fact it is a K-shaped recovery where a small section of the population has recovered sharply, but the big section has declined.

Mr Chidambaram questioned the Modi government’s promises of making the economy a $5 trillion one. He questioned the lack of world-class economists in the ruling party, said the government has mentally reconciled its self to 6% growth. He said the tax structure needs an overhaul.

Interview: Prashanth Perumal

Videography: Thamodharan B. and Siddharth Mathew Cherian

Production: Shivaraj S