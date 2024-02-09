GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch | P. Chidambaram: ‘When we come to power GST will be reformed; States will be empowered’

Watch | P. Chidambaram: ‘When we come to power GST will be reformed; States will be empowered’

The former Union Finance Minister says the Modi government’s boast about India becoming a $5-trillion economy soon is misleading

February 09, 2024 09:44 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST

Prashanth Perumal J.

Former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram says no structural reforms have been carried out in the country since 2014.

He says there is no credibility to the government’s numbers and the claim of a V-shaped economic recovery after the pandemic is flawed; in actual fact it is a K-shaped recovery where a small section of the population has recovered sharply, but the big section has declined.

Mr Chidambaram questioned the Modi government’s promises of making the economy a $5 trillion one. He questioned the lack of world-class economists in the ruling party, said the government has mentally reconciled its self to 6% growth. He said the tax structure needs an overhaul.

Read more: Modi government has lost the plot on structural reforms: P. Chidambaram

Interview: Prashanth Perumal

Videography: Thamodharan B. and Siddharth Mathew Cherian

Production: Shivaraj S

