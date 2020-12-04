Economy

Supply-side issues fuelling inflation, says RBI’s Patra

RBI Deputy Governor Michael Patra on Friday said supply-side issues, including profit maximisation at retailers’ end, are hurting the inflation situation, which has breached the central bank’s comfort level in the past few months.

There is a window for cooling off in prices presented by the softness in vegetable prices in winters and arrivals of the kharif or summer crop, Mr. Patra said affirming the RBI is watchful of the demand-side issues.

“At current time, our assessment is that the large part of inflation pressures are emanating out of supply-side disruptions (like) at the level of retailer, very high margins being charged by the retailers and some amount of indirect taxes,” Mr. Patra told reporters.

He added, “if supply-side management is timely and effective, you will see the trajectory of inflation completely changing.”

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 4, 2020 10:29:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Economy/supply-side-issues-fuelling-inflation-says-rbis-patra/article33253076.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY