‘South may see hit in cement production’: Cement Manufacturers Association

Due to shortage of vessels, even high-priced coal and pet coke is not available: SICMA

Following an unprecedented rise in the cost of imported coal/pet coke and shortage of vessels in the recent months, the production of cement in the South might take a hit, the South Indian Cement Manufacturers’ Association (SICMA) has cautioned.

It is rather difficult to predict either further increase in the fuel cost or capacity utilisation that can be achieved by the southern cement industries in the near future, SICMA said in a statement.

“It is estimated that the resultant increase in the production cost can be a minimum of ₹60 per bag,” the association added.

“Due to shortage of vessels, even high-priced coal and pet coke is not available,” SICMA said in a note.