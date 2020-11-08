Economy

SEBI allows new fund category

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has introduced a new category of mutual funds that can invest freely across large-, mid- and small-cap stocks, less than two months after a rule change sparked fears that some funds could be forced to reallocate their holdings.

SEBI on Friday announced ‘flexi-cap’ schemes that would have to invest a minimum of 65% of total assets in equity, and allowed fund houses to rename existing schemes to the new category.

SEBI in September sought an equal allocation of 25% for large-, mid- and small-cap shares in so-called multi-cap funds that manage assets worth about $20 billion in a bid to make their investments true to the name of the scheme.

