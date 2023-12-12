HamberMenu
Retail inflation rises to 5.55% in November

Food price inflation surging to 8.7% from 6.6% driven by a surge in the inflation rate for vegetables, pulses, fruits, and sugar.

December 12, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
A view of a Vegetable market at Gandhi Bazaar in Bengaluru. File

A view of a Vegetable market at Gandhi Bazaar in Bengaluru. File | Photo Credit: K. Bhagya Prakash

Consumer prices rose at a three-month high pace of 5.55% in November from 4.87% in October, with food price inflation surging to 8.7% from 6.6% driven by a surge in the inflation rate for vegetables, pulses, fruits, and sugar.

While rural inflation levels were higher at 5.85% than the price rise in urban areas, which was 5.3%, food prices paid by urban consumers rose at a sharper pace of 9.3% while they were up 8.4% for their rural counterparts. On a month-on-month basis, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was up 0.54%, with rural prices up 0.64%, and food prices rising 1.05% from October levels.

Overall consumer price inflation stood at 5.88% in November 2022, with the food price index rising 4.7%.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which had warned last week of a spike in inflation in November due to hardening prices of some vegetables, expects inflation to average 5.6% between October and December. This implies that price rise may accelerate to around 6.4% in the current month.

Among food items, cereals inflation remained in double digits at 10.3% from 10.7% in October, while meat and fish inflation eased from 3.3% to 2.15% in November. There was some relief in milk inflation (down from 6.44% to 5.75%) and egg prices, which grew 5.9% compared to 9.3% in October, but other food items offset these moderations.

The price surge in pulses hardened to 20.23% from 18.8% in October, vegetables inflation hit 17.7% from just 2.7% in the previous month, and fruit prices were up almost 11% in November from 9.3% a month earlier.

Sugar and confectionary prices also accelerated faster at 6.55%, while Spices inflation eased fractionally from 22.8% to 21.6%. Edible oil prices dropped 15% from last year’s levels, compared to a 13.7% deflation in October.

