Economy

Retail inflation inches up to 7.61% in October

Driven by rising food prices, retail inflation inched up to 7.61% in October, remaining above the comfort level of the Reserve Bank. File   | Photo Credit: G. Ramakrishna

Driven by rising food prices, retail inflation inched up to 7.61% in October, remaining above the comfort level of the Reserve Bank.

According to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data released by the government on Thursday, inflation stood at 7.27% in September 2020. It was 4.62% in October 2019.

The rise in general inflation was mainly on account of elevated food prices.

As per the data, the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) rose to 11.07% in October, up from 10.68% in the previous month of September.

The RBI, which mainly factors in retail inflation while arriving at key policy rates, has been mandated by the government to keep inflation at 4% (+, - 2%).

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 12, 2020 6:43:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Economy/retail-inflation-inches-up-to-761-in-october/article33084622.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY