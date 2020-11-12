Retail inflation inches up to 7.61% in October

The rise in general inflation was mainly on account of elevated food prices.

Driven by rising food prices, retail inflation inched up to 7.61% in October, remaining above the comfort level of the Reserve Bank.

According to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data released by the government on Thursday, inflation stood at 7.27% in September 2020. It was 4.62% in October 2019.

As per the data, the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) rose to 11.07% in October, up from 10.68% in the previous month of September.

The RBI, which mainly factors in retail inflation while arriving at key policy rates, has been mandated by the government to keep inflation at 4% (+, - 2%).