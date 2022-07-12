Economy

Retail inflation eases marginally to 7.01% in June

Retail inflation dropped marginally to 7.01% in June mainly due to slight easing in food prices, though it still remained above the Reserve Bank's comfort level.

The consumer price index (CPI) based inflation stood at 7.04% in May and 6.26% in June 2021.

Inflation in the food basket in June 2022 was 7.75%, compared to 7.97% in the preceding month, as per the National Statistical Office (NSO) data.

The RBI has been asked to ensure that inflation remains at 4% with a margin of 2% on either side.

The retail inflation is ruling above the RBI's upper tolerance limit of 6% since January 2022.


TRENDING TODAY