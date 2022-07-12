Industrial production grows 19.6% in May

Mining output climbs 10.9%

Picture used for representational purposes only. File | Photo Credit: KAMAL NARANG

India's industrial production rose 19.6% in May 2022, according to the official data released on Tuesday.

As per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the manufacturing sector's output grew 20.6% in May 2022.

In May 2022, the mining output climbed 10.9%, and power generation increased 23.5 per cent.

The IIP had grown by 27.6% in May 2021.

Industrial production has been hit due to the coronavirus pandemic since March 2020, when it had contracted 18.7%.

It shrank 57.3% in April 2020 due to a decline in economic activities in the wake of the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus infections.