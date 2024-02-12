GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Retail inflation eases to 5.1% in January, a 3-month low

The retail inflation in the food basket was at 8.3% in January, according to the data released by the National Statistical Office

February 12, 2024 06:10 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Retail inflation eased to a three-month low, official data show.

Retail inflation eased to a three-month low, official data show. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Retail inflation eased to a three-month low of 5.1% in January, mainly on account of lower food prices, according to official data released on February 12.

Inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was at 5.69% in December 2023. In August 2023, inflation touched a high of 6.83%.

According to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), retail inflation in the food basket was at 8.3% in January 2024, down from 9.53 per cent in the preceding month. The Reserve Bank of India has been tasked by the Government to ensure retail inflation remains at 4% with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

