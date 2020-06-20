Restrictions proposed on pension fund investments from neighbour countries

Amid growing border tensions, the Finance Ministry has proposed restrictions on pension fund investments from any of the countries that share borders with India.
Foreign investment in funds regulated by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority is capped at 49% under the automatic route. A draft notification on Friday stated, “A government approval would be required for the investing entity or individual from any of the neighbour country including China. The relevant provisions of FDI policy issued from time to time would apply in all such cases.”
Any foreign investment from these countries will be subject to approval from the government.
The restriction would be applicable from the date of notification by the Government of India.
Stakeholders can submit their comments on the draft within 30 days, it added.
The changes have been proposed in accordance with Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) guidelines issued in April.
Currently, government permission is mandatory only for investments coming from Bangladesh and Pakistan.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath