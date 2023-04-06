HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said despite the decision to pause a rate hike, the MPC would not hesitate to raise it in the future

April 06, 2023 10:32 am | Updated 10:43 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Image for representation

Image for representation | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India has unanimously decided to keep repo rate unchanged at 6.5% after having raised it at each of six previous meetings, as risks to growth have risen following recent global financial turmoil.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the central bank is ready to act against inflation, and despite the decision to pause a rate hike, the MPC would not hesitate to take any action in future.

The RBI’s current tightening cycle has seen it raise the repo rate by a total of 250 bps since May last year.

While keeping the interest rate intact, Mr. Das said core inflation remains sticky. Core inflation generally refers to inflation in manufactured goods.

Retail inflation in February stood at 6.44% compared to 6.52% in the previous month. MPC takes into account retail inflation numbers for setting the interest rates.

However, the RBI expects inflation in 2023-24 to moderate to 5.2% while real GDP growth for the fiscal is projected at 6.5%.

The MPC has three members from the central bank and three external members.

(With inputs from agencies)

Related Topics

inflation and deflation / interest rate

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.