No charges on transaction through UPI: NPCI

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Friday said transaction through Unified Payment Interface platform would continue to be free.

Reports that UPI transactions will be charged from January 1, 2021 are incorrect, NPCI said in a statement.

Presently, no charges are levied on transaction done through UPI.

NPCI continues to perform uninterrupted and convenient UPI transactions, it said. Set up in 2008, NPCI is an umbrella organization for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India.

