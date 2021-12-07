Economy

‘New premium income of life insurers rises 42%’

The new premium income of life insurance companies jumped by almost 42% to ₹27,177.26 crore in November, data from regulator IRDAI showed on Tuesday.

The insurance behemoth LIC — the only state-owned life insurer in the country — witnessed a more than 32% rise in the first-year business premium in November at Rs 15,967.51 crore.

The remaining players belonging to the private sector registered a spike of 58.6% in their collective first-year premium income at ₹11,209.75 crore.

LIC held the largest share at 63.4%.

Among private players, SBI Life had the highest share at 8.77%, followed by HDFC Life at 7.86%; ICICI Prudential Life 4.91%; Max Life 2.36% and Bajaj Allianz Life at 2.62%.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 7, 2021 10:47:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Economy/new-premium-income-of-life-insurers-rises-42/article37889197.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY