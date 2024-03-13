GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nepal PM Prachanda wins vote of confidence in Parliament

Prachanda won his third confidence vote in the House since he assumed prime ministership in December 2022

March 13, 2024 04:00 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST - Kathmandu

PTI
A file photo of Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal

A file photo of Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal | Photo Credit: Reuters

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ won a vote of confidence in Parliament on March 13, as the country struggled to maintain political stability.

Prachanda, 69, a former guerilla leader from the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) — the third largest party in the House of Representatives (HoR) — received 157 votes in the 275-member House of Representatives.

Prachanda forms new Cabinet after leaving Nepali Congress

The vote comes days after the Maoist leader dumped the Nepali Congress and forged a new alliance with the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist).

Nepal’s Communist bloc | New coalition, old politics

This is the third time that Prachanda sought a vote of confidence in the House since he assumed prime ministership in December 2022.

According to constitutional provisions, a prime minister has to take a vote of confidence after an ally withdraws support to the ruling coalition.

