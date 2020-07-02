‘Need ₹50-60 lakh crore FDI to bolster economy’

India needs foreign direct investments worth ₹50-60 lakh crore, which can be tapped mainly through infrastructure projects as well as the MSME sector to accelerate the COVID-19-hit economy, according to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.
The infrastructure sector, including highways, airports, inland waterways, railways, logistic parks, broad gauge and metro, apart from micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), can attract large-scale foreign investment, he noted. “Some MSMEs are already listed on the BSE. I have talked to investors in Dubai and the U.S. to invest in such MSMEs based on their three-year turnover, GST track record, IT record and good rating. Investing in these can result in rich dividends as these do exports also,” he said.
He noted that public private partnerships can help harness huge funds and would have a cascading impact by generating more employment and boosting the economy.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath