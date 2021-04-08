MF assets rose 30% in FY21, equities saw inflows in March

But investors pulled out ₹52,528 crore from debt mutual funds last month

The Average Assets Under Management (AAUMs) of the Mutual Fund (MF) industry in FY21 touched a historic high of ₹32.17 lakh crore as on March 31, rising 30% over the previous year’s ₹24.70 lakh crore, as per annual data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

After eight months of consecutive outflows, equity mutual funds witnessed a net inflow of ₹9,115 crore in March amid a correction in the stock market.

Barring multi-cap and value fund categories, all the equity schemes saw inflow last month. However, investors pulled out ₹52,528 crore from debt mutual funds last month, after investing ₹1,735 crore in February, owing to advance tax payments and other year-end commitments. “Mutual Funds continue to be the preferred investment vehicle to build long-term, goal-based wealth creation, as is reflected from the number of unique investors across Mutual Fund schemes increasing in the last one year, by 10% to 2.28 crore as on March 31, 2021,” said N.S. Venkatesh, Chief Executive, AMFI.

Another highlight during the pandemic-hit 2020-21 has been the rising acceptance for mutual funds from tier 2 and tier 3 locations, with Mutual Fund AUM from beyond the Top 30 cities rising 54% to ₹5,35,373 crore as on March 31, he said.

Meanwhile, SBI Mutual Fund, a joint venture between State Bank of India and France’s Amundi, said it had become the first fund house in India to cross ₹5 lakh crore in AAUM.

(With PTI inputs)