Economy

MF assets rose 30% in FY21, equities saw inflows in March

Widening reach: Mutual Fund assets from beyond the Top 30 cities rose 54% to ₹5.35 lakh cr. in FY21.  

The Average Assets Under Management (AAUMs) of the Mutual Fund (MF) industry in FY21 touched a historic high of ₹32.17 lakh crore as on March 31, rising 30% over the previous year’s ₹24.70 lakh crore, as per annual data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

After eight months of consecutive outflows, equity mutual funds witnessed a net inflow of ₹9,115 crore in March amid a correction in the stock market.

Barring multi-cap and value fund categories, all the equity schemes saw inflow last month. However, investors pulled out ₹52,528 crore from debt mutual funds last month, after investing ₹1,735 crore in February, owing to advance tax payments and other year-end commitments. “Mutual Funds continue to be the preferred investment vehicle to build long-term, goal-based wealth creation, as is reflected from the number of unique investors across Mutual Fund schemes increasing in the last one year, by 10% to 2.28 crore as on March 31, 2021,” said N.S. Venkatesh, Chief Executive, AMFI.

Another highlight during the pandemic-hit 2020-21 has been the rising acceptance for mutual funds from tier 2 and tier 3 locations, with Mutual Fund AUM from beyond the Top 30 cities rising 54% to ₹5,35,373 crore as on March 31, he said.

Meanwhile, SBI Mutual Fund, a joint venture between State Bank of India and France’s Amundi, said it had become the first fund house in India to cross ₹5 lakh crore in AAUM.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 8, 2021 11:35:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Economy/mf-assets-rose-30-in-fy21-equities-saw-inflows-in-march/article34275227.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY