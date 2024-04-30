GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

IOC shares decline over 4% as net profit halves in Q4

April 30, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

Shares of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Tuesday declined over 4% after the company reported a halving of its March quarter net profit.

Profit was lower as refining margins dipped, the petrochemical segment turned negative, and the firm, last month, cut petrol and diesel prices by ₹2 per litre each despite crude oil prices edging up. Also, the company was not compensated for the ₹1,017 crore loss it incurred on holding domestic cooking gas prices by the government, according to the filing.

The stock dropped 4.44% to settle at ₹168.95 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it tanked 4.97% to ₹168.

On the NSE, it declined 4.46% to finish the trade at ₹168.85.

In volume terms, 48.93 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and 675.30 lakh shares exchanged hands on the NSE during the day.

The net profit of ₹4,837.69 crore in January-March compared with ₹10,058.69 crore a year back and ₹8,063.39 crore in the preceding October-December quarter, according to a stock exchange filing by the company.

However, in the full FY24, India's top oil firm posted its highest-ever net profit of ₹39,618.84 crore, larger than ₹24,184.10 crore it had recorded in FY22.

Related Topics

oil and gas - downstream activities

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.