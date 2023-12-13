GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Investments in India can rarely go wrong: Piyush Goyal

December 13, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

 

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday urged international investors to include India into their global value chains, offering them a guarantee of fair competition, transparency and equal treatment.

Speaking at the World Investment Conference hosted by the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies, Mr. Goyal said the government’s effort is to widen market access for Indian and global companies.

“We invite you to make India part of your resilient and inclusive global value chains. I am very confident that an investment made in India, can very rarely, if at all, go wrong,” Mr. Goyal said.  

“Clearly, as is evident from the results in the last couple of years, we can see the excitement in and the opportunities in the country growing manifold. What we offer is a guarantee of fair competition, equal treatment, public interest and transparency over everything else, and ease of doing business. What we can offer is a large domestic demand, which coupled with export opportunities can help you enjoy the fruits of economies of scale, of very competent manpower, talent and skills,” the minister noted. 

India has maintained decent exports of goods and services despite recessionary trends in the world, Mr. Goyal claimed, adding that he is confident “the foreign direct investment surge seen over the last decade will continue in the years to come”.  

