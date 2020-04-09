Economy

Industrial production grows 4.5% in February

Workers at a surgical mask production unit in Ahmedabad on February 5, 2020.   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

According to National Statistical Office (NSO) data, manufacturing sector output rose by 3.2% compared to contraction of 0.3% in the same month a year ago.

India’s industrial output grew by 4.5% in February, mainly on account of higher output in mining, manufacturing and electricity sector, government data showed on April 9.

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) had grown by 0.2% in February 2019.

Electricity generation grew at 8.1% as against a growth of 1.3% in February 2019. Mining sector output grew by 10% compared to a growth of 2.2% earlier.

The IIP growth during April-February period of the last fiscal decelerated to 0.9% from 4% expansion in the same period of 2018-19.

