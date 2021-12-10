Industrial production grows 3.2% in October

Mining output climbed 11.4%, and power generation increased 3.1%.

India's industrial production rose 3.2% in October, according to official data released on Friday.

As per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the manufacturing sector's output grew 2% in October 2021.

The IIP had grown by 4.5% in October 2020.

During April-October this year, the IIP grew 20% against a 17.3% contraction in the same period last year.

Industrial production has been hit due to the coronavirus pandemic since March last year when it had contracted 18.7%.

It shrank 57.3% in April 2020 due to a decline in economic activities in the wake of the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus infections.