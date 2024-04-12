India's GDP to grow 6.1% in 2024: Moody's Analytics

April 12, 2024 12:58 pm | Updated 12:59 pm IST - New Delhi

Moody's Analytics on April 12 projected India's economy to expand 6.1% in 2024, lower than 7.7% growth clocked in 2023.

It said output in India remains 4% lower than it would have been without the COVID pandemic and its various aftershocks — from supply snags to military conflicts abroad.

"Economies in South and Southeast Asia will see some of the strongest output gains this year, but their performance is flattered by a delayed post-pandemic rebound. We expect India’s GDP to grow 6.1% in 2024 after 7.7% last year," Moody's Analytics said.

In its report titled ‘APAC Outlook: Listening Through the Noise’, Moody’s Analytics said the region overall is doing better than other parts of the world. “The APAC (Asia Pacific) economy will grow 3.8% this year, which compares with a growth of 2.5% for the world economy,” it said.

Moody's Analytics said looking at the GDP relative to its trajectory prior to the pandemic shows that India and Southeast Asia have seen some of the largest output losses worldwide and are only beginning to recover. With regard to inflation, it said the outlook for China and India is more uncertain.

"Inflation in India is at the opposite extreme, with recent consumer price inflation rates hovering around 5%, close to the upper end of the Reserve Bank of India's target range of 2 to 6% and without clear evidence of a trend towards slowing price pressures," said the report authored by Stefan Angrick, Senior Economist, and Jeemin Bang, Associate Economist at Moody's Analytics.

Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank said food price uncertainties continue to weigh on the inflation trajectory going forward, and retained 4.5% retail inflation projection for the current fiscal 2024-25.

“Continuing geopolitical tensions also pose upside risk to commodity prices and supply chains,” RBI said. RBI forecast June quarter inflation at 4.9% and September quarter at 3.8%. For December and March quarters, inflation is projected at 4.6% and 4.7%, respectively.