India's exports in December 2022 dipped by 12.2% to $34.48 billion

Imports in December 2022 also declined to $58.24 billion as against $60.33 billion in the same month last year

January 16, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Image used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: K.K. Mustafah

India's exports in December 2022 dipped by 12.2% to $34.48 billion as against $39.27 billion in the same month last year, according to the data released by the commerce ministry on January 16.

Imports in December 2022 also declined to $58.24 billion as against $60.33 billion in the same month last year.

Also read: Explained | Why are India’s slowing exports a cause for concern? 

During April-December this fiscal the country's overall exports rose by 9% to $332.76 billion. Imports during the period increased by 24.96% to $551.7 billion.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said that despite global headwinds, India's exports have held its head high.

