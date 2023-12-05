HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India to be world's third-largest economy by 2030: S&P

S&P expects India, currently the world's fifth-largest economy, to grow at 6.4% this fiscal and estimates growth will pick up to 7% by fiscal 2027

December 05, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - BENGALURU

Reuters
While the government has been driving domestic manufacturing through the “Make in India” campaign and production-linked incentives (PLIs), the share of manufacturing is still roughly 18% of GDP. Representational file image.

While the government has been driving domestic manufacturing through the “Make in India” campaign and production-linked incentives (PLIs), the share of manufacturing is still roughly 18% of GDP. Representational file image. | Photo Credit: Reuters

India will remain the fastest-growing major economy for at least the next three years, setting it on course to become the world's third-largest economy by 2030, S&P Global Ratings said in a report.

S&P expects India, currently the world's fifth-largest economy, to grow at 6.4% this fiscal and estimates growth will pick up to 7% by fiscal 2027. In contrast, it expects China's growth to slow to 4.6% by 2026 from an estimated 5.4% this year.

ALSO READ
India to emerge as third largest global economy by 2027: Finance Minister

India's gross domestic product (GDP) grew a bigger-than-expected 7.6% in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, data showed last week, which prompted several brokerages to raise their full-year estimate.

However, S&P, which had raised its forecast even before the latest data, said India's growth will depend on its successful transition to a manufacturing-dominated economy from a services-dominated one.

"A paramount test will be whether India can become the next big global manufacturing hub, an immense opportunity," S&P said in its Global Credit Outlook 2024 report, dated December 4.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has been driving domestic manufacturing through the "Make in India" campaign and production-linked incentives (PLIs), the share of manufacturing is still roughly 18% of GDP.

In contrast, services account for over half of India's GDP.

ALSO READ
Services growth slips, drags private sector activity to a one-year low in November

S&P said that developing a strong logistics framework is key to becoming a manufacturing hub and that India also needs to "upskill" its workers and increase female participation in the workforce to realize its "demographic dividend."

India has one of the youngest working populations in the world, with nearly 53% of its citizens under the age of 30.

Related Topics

economy (general) / economy, business and finance

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.