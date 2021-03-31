Economy

India records 0.2% current account deficit in December quarter: RBI data

Reserve Bank of India (RBI).   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

India's current account deficit narrowed to $1.7 billion or 0.2% of the GDP in the December quarter as against $2.6 billion or 0.4% of GDP in the year-ago period, according to Reserve Bank data released on Wednesday.

In the current fiscal, the current account had been in surplus in the previous two quarters, at $15.1 billion and $19 billion, respectively, as per the data.

The critical metric of the country's external strength now stands at a surplus of 1.7% of GDP for the first nine months of the fiscal year as against a deficit of 1.2% in the year-ago period.

In the December quarter, there was a rise in the merchandise trade deficit to $34.5 billion from $14.8 billion in the preceding quarter, and an increase in net investment income payments, RBI said.

