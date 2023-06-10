HamberMenu
India leads global digital payments with 89.5 million transactions in 2022: MyGovIndia data

India with 89.5 million digital transactions has topped the list of five countries in digital payments

June 10, 2023 11:43 am | Updated 11:43 am IST - New Delhi

ANI
Digital payment apps have caught up with street vendors like never before, aiding India’s digital growth | File

Digital payment apps have caught up with street vendors like never before, aiding India’s digital growth | File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

India with 89.5 million digital transactions in the year 2022 has topped the list of five countries in digital payments, according to data from MyGovIndia. As per the data, in 2022, India accounted for 46% of the global real-time payments, adding that the digital payment transactions in India are more than the other four leading countries combined.

On reaching the milestone, MyGovIndia put out the following tweet:

Second, on the list is Brazil which amounted to 29.2 million transactions followed by China with 17.6 million transactions.

On number 4 is Thailand with 16.5 million digital transactions followed by South Korea with 8 million worth of transactions, the data from MyGovIndia has stated.

Also Read | RBI asks banks, NBFCs to promote digital payments

MyGovIndia is a citizen engagement platform of the Government of India, giving people the opportunity to work towards Surajya with their ideas and grass root level of contribution. Earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India is the leader in digital payments and that the country's rural economy is transforming.

"India is number one in digital payments. India is one of the countries where mobile data is the cheapest. Today, the country's rural economy is transforming," the Prime Minister said. In digital payments, India has been witnessing new milestones, in both value and volume terms, which indicate the robustness of India's payment ecosystem and acceptance, as per RBI experts.

