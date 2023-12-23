GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

I-T Dept notifies ITR forms 1, 4 for AY'25

Usually, ITR forms for a particular financial year are notified by the end of March or early April. But last year, the forms were notified in February

December 23, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

The Income Tax Department has notified ITR forms 1 and 4, which are filed by individuals and entities with annual total income of up to ₹50 lakh, for assessment year (AY) 2024-25.

Individuals, besides Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), firms having income up to ₹50 lakh and those having earnings from business and profession in the current fiscal (April 2023-March 2024) can start filing returns for the income earned this financial year.

Usually, ITR forms for a particular financial year are notified by the end of March or early April. But last year, the forms were notified in February.

However, this year, ITR forms are notified in December itself, to enable taxpayers file returns early. ITR Form 1 (Sahaj) and ITR Form 4 (Sugam) are simpler forms that cater to a large number of small and medium taxpayers.

The I-T Department notified the forms on Friday.

Sahaj can be filed by a resident individual having income of up to ₹50 lakh and who receives income from salary, one house property, other sources (interest) and agricultural income of up to ₹5,000.

Sugam can be filed by individuals, HUFs and firms (other than Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs)) being a resident having total income of up to ₹50 lakh and income from business and profession.

Related Topics

taxes and duties

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.