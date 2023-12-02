HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

GST revenues rise to ₹1.68 lakh crore in November; fastest growth this fiscal

This is the fastest uptick in tax collections so far in 2023-24, surpassing the 10-month high growth of 13.4% recorded in October

December 02, 2023 12:22 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Vikas Dhoot
Vikas Dhoot
Taxes from domestic transactions and services imports rose over 20%, the Finance Ministry said. File

Taxes from domestic transactions and services imports rose over 20%, the Finance Ministry said. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

India’s gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenues grew 15.1% in November to hit nearly ₹1.68 lakh crore, the third highest monthly tally so far from the indirect tax.

This is the fastest uptick in tax collections so far in 2023-24, surpassing the 10-month high growth of 13.4% recorded in October. Taxes from domestic transactions and services imports rose over 20%, the Finance Ministry said, noting that this is the sixth time in this fiscal year that revenues have crossed ₹1.6 lakh crore.

November’s revenues included Central GST of ₹30,420 crore, State GST of ₹38,226 crore and Integrated IGST of ₹87,009 crore, which included ₹39,198 crore collected on import of goods. GST Compensation Cess inflows stood at ₹12,274 crore, including ₹1,036 crore collected on import of goods.

Between April and November 2023, GST revenues are now up 11.9% compared to the same period of 2022-23.

Festive season

November’s revenues, which stem from transactions undertaken in October, may partly reflect the later onset of the festive season this year, reckoned ICRA chief economist Aditi Nayar. “We expect Central GST collections to modestly exceed the budget estimates,” she added.

Among the States, Manipur was the only one to record a negative growth in revenues as GST collections fell 21%, while the Union Territory of Lakshadweep saw a 15% drop.

Revenues of 13 States grew at or higher than 20% pace averaged nationally from domestic transactions, led by Nagaland (99%), Arunachal Pradesh (48%) and Haryana (44%).

On the other hand, 13 States’ GST kitties grew slower than the average national uptick, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka. Meghalaya, with a mere 1% growth, saw the weakest revenue uptick, along with Odisha and Jharkhand, whose revenues rose 3% each.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.