Growth getting stronger foothold, inflation coming under control, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

November 09, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST - Mumbai

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on November 9 said economic growth in India is getting stronger foothold while inflation is also coming under control driven by the inherent dynamism and a prudent policy mix.

The governor also said the RBI remains watchful and the monetary policy is actively disinflationary and supporting growth.

The government has mandated the RBI to ensure that inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) remains at 4% with a margin of 2% on either side.

At a symposium in Tokyo, Mr. Das also talked about the central bank's approach to the fintech ecosystem, saying it is customer-centric.

There is focus on good governance, ensuring effective oversight, ethical conduct and risk management, and encouraging self-regulation by the fintechs themselves through a Self-Regulatory Organisation (SRO), he said.

"It is a matter of satisfaction that the Indian economy has sailed through the turbulent waters smoothly during the recent years. Driven by its inherent dynamism and supported by a prudent policy mix, growth is getting stronger foothold while inflation is also coming under control," the governor said.

India's economic performance also owes a lot to the very calibrated, focused and targeted monetary and fiscal responses since the pandemic, he added.

He further said the policy focus on strengthening macroeconomic fundamentals and continued structural reforms have made India distinct in terms of growth outcomes.

This was reflected in the rebound in GDP growth after the pandemic from a contraction of 5.8% in 2020-21 to an expansion of 9.1% in 2021-22 and 7.2 per cent in 2022-23.

The GDP grew by 7.8% in the first quarter of 2023-24 and the available high frequency indicators suggest continuation of this momentum, Mr. Das said.

For 2023-24, RBI has projected real GDP growth at 6.5%.

Referring to inflation, Mr. Das said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in its October meeting projected CPI inflation at 5.4% for 2023-24, a moderation from 6.7% in 2022-23.

The CPI inflation fell to a three-month low of 5% in September. The data for October is scheduled to be released on November 13.

Headline inflation, however, remains vulnerable to recurring and overlapping food price shocks, Mr. Das said and added that core inflation has moderated by 170 basis points since its recent peak in January 2023.

"In these circumstances, monetary policy remains watchful and actively disinflationary to progressively align inflation to the target, while supporting growth," the governor said.

The MPC has left the benchmark lending rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent and its next meeting is scheduled in early December.

According to Das, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has played a phenomenal role in the fintech revolution in India.

Its success story has in fact become an international model. Its ability to instantly transfer money between bank accounts through mobile applications has transformed the way people make digital transactions, he noted.

"Further, linking of the UPI with fast payment systems of other countries is also being undertaken. Linkage of fast payment systems of India and Japan may also be explored to leverage the power of fintech and make cross-border payments more efficient and less costly," he said.

He was delivering the keynote speech at the Symposium on Indian Economy 2023 organised by Institute of Indian Economic Studies at the Tokyo Chamber of Commerce and Industry at Tokyo in Japan.