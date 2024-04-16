GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Govt rules out permitting sugar exports this season

April 16, 2024 03:10 am | Updated 03:10 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
The country’s sugar production crossed 30 million tonne till March of the ongoing 2023-24 season. File.

The country’s sugar production crossed 30 million tonne till March of the ongoing 2023-24 season. File. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

The government on April 15 ruled out possibility of allowing sugar exports in the current 2023-24 season ending October, the industry's persistent demand notwithstanding.

Currently, there are curbs on export of sugar for an indefinite period.

However, Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) has requested the government to allow export of 10 lakh tonne of sugar in the 2023-24 season, anticipating healthy closing stock by the season-end.

"As of now, the government is not considering sugar exports although the industry has demanded," a senior food ministry official told PTI.

The country's sugar production crossed 30 million tonne till March of the ongoing 2023-24 season.

ISMA has revised net sugar production estimate for 2023-24 season to 32 million tonne. The government has estimated sugar output at 31.5-32 million tonne.

Meanwhile, the government is considering allowing sugar mills to use excess stock of B-heavy molasses for ethanol production this year.

