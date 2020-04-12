Economy

Govt. must not allow foreign interests to take control of Indian corporates during COVID-19 crisis: Rahul

His comments come amid reports of foreign insitutions buying stakes in Indian companies in the wake of the stock market downturn.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that the economic slowdown has weakened Indian corporates and urged the government to ensure that no foreign interests take control of any such corporate at a time when the country is fighting the COVID-19 crisis.

His concerns came following reports that some foreign institutions had bought stakes in Indian companies in the wake of the stock market downturn.

“The massive economic slowdown has weakened many Indian corporates making them attractive targets for takeovers. The government must not allow foreign interests to take control of any Indian corporate at this time of national crisis,” Mr. Gandhi tweeted.

There were also reports that China’s central bank has bought 1.01% stake in Housing Development Finance Corporation, India’s biggest housing mortgage lender.

