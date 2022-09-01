Economy

Govt. hikes windfall profit tax on export of diesel, ATF; raises tax on domestic crude oil

Photo used for representational purpose only. File

Photo used for representational purpose only. File | Photo Credit: AP

The Government has hiked the windfall profit tax on the export of diesel to ₹13.5 per litre and that on jet fuel exports to ₹9 per litre.

The levy on domestically-produced crude oil too has been increased by ₹300 per tonne to ₹13,300.

At the fourth fortnightly review, the government raised the windfall profit tax on the export of diesel to ₹13.5 per litre from ₹7, while on ATF (Aviation Turbine Fuel) exports, it was hiked to ₹9 per litre from ₹2, according to a Finance Ministry notification issued on Wednesday.


