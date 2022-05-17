Govt. eases restrictions on wheat export

Shipments already registered with Customs before May 13 have been allowed to head out

Workers sift wheat before filling in sacks at the market yard of the Agriculture Product Marketing Committee (APMC) on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, Gujarat on May 16, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Centre has relaxed its wheat export ban order of May 13 to allow export consignments that were registered in the Customs Department’s systems and handed over to for examination on or prior to May 13, the Commerce and Industry Ministry said on May 17.

The government also allowed a wheat consignment headed for Egypt, which was already under loading at the Kandla port, following a request by the Egyptian Government to permit it. A bulk of the 61,500 metric tonnes wheat consignment had already been loaded for shipping to Egypt. The government has now permitted the exporter to load the balance 17,160 metric tonnes so the full consignment can sail out from Kandla.

Reiterating the intent behind last week’s ban order, the Ministry said the decision will ensure food security and rein in inflation, while maintaining India’s reliability as a supplier as it will help other countries facing food deficits. The order also aimed to provide a clear direction to the wheat market to prevent hoarding of wheat supplies, the Ministry added.

The export curbs notified last week came within a couple of days of the Ministry’s announcement that official delegations will travel to several countries to pitch Indian wheat exports.

The curbs would not apply in cases where prior commitments have been made by private trade through Letter of Credit as well as in situations where permission is granted by the Centre to other countries to meet their food security needs and on the requests of their governments.