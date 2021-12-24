Economy

Government set to decriminalise metrology law

The Centre said it will soon finalise a proposal to decriminalise the Legal Metrology Act in order to reduce compliance burden for businesses and consumers.

In his virtual address on the occasion of National Consumer Day, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said there is a need to decriminalise the Legal Metrology Act in such a way that both consumer interest is protected and traders or businesses are not harassed.

“This, we will finalise at the earliest,” the Food and Consumer Affairs Minister said. The act enforces standards related to weights and measures.


