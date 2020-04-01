Government cuts interest rates on NSC, PPF

The government on March 31 slashed interest rates on small savings schemes, including National Savings Certificate and Public Provident Fund, by up to 1.4% for the first quarter of 2020-21, in line with the moderation in bank deposit rates.

Interest rates for small savings schemes are notified on a quarterly basis.

With the reduction, term deposits of 1-3 years will now fetch an interest of 5.5% from the existing 6.9%, down 1.4%, according to a notification by the Finance Ministry.

Interest rates are paid quarterly, while the five-year term deposit will earn 6.7%, down from the current rate of 7.7%.