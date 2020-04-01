Economy

Government cuts interest rates on NSC, PPF

Interest rates for small savings schemes are notified on a quarterly basis.

The government on March 31 slashed interest rates on small savings schemes, including National Savings Certificate and Public Provident Fund, by up to 1.4% for the first quarter of 2020-21, in line with the moderation in bank deposit rates.

Interest rates for small savings schemes are notified on a quarterly basis.

With the reduction, term deposits of 1-3 years will now fetch an interest of 5.5% from the existing 6.9%, down 1.4%, according to a notification by the Finance Ministry.

Interest rates are paid quarterly, while the five-year term deposit will earn 6.7%, down from the current rate of 7.7%.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 1, 2020 1:06:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Economy/government-cuts-interest-rates-on-nsc-ppf/article31222598.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY