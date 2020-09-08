‘Global economy to contract 4.4%, China to grow at 2.7%’

Fitch Ratings on Tuesday projected global GDP to contract 4.4% in the current year, but revised upwards China’s growth estimate to 2.7% for 2020.
In its September update to the Global Economic Outlook (GEO), Fitch Ratings cut its 2020 GDP forecast for emerging markets, excluding China, to (-)5.7%, from (-)4.7% estimated in June, mainly on account of a huge downward revision to India GDP forecast for the financial year ending March 2021.
Fitch has slashed India’s growth projection to (-)10.5% from (-)5% estimated earlier after official data released last week showed the April-June 2020 quarter GDP contracted by 23.9%.
‘Limited fiscal support’
“India imposed one of the most stringent lockdowns worldwide in 2Q20 (April-June) and domestic demand fell massively. Limited fiscal support, fragilities in the financial system, and a continued rise in virus cases hamper a rapid normalisation in activity,” Fitch said.
It projected the U.S. GDP to contract 4.6% in 2020, less than the 5.6% decline it had forecast in June.
Fitch revised China’s GDP growth forecast to 2.7%, from 1.2% in June, following the stronger-than-expected April-June outturn and continuing recoveries in investment, housing and exports.
“It is important not to underestimate the positive global spillovers that will flow from China’s recovery,” the ratings agency said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath